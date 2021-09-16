Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the August 15th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,916,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BYOC opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Beyond Commerce has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX.

