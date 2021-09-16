Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.79.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $109.32 on Thursday. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $109.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion and a PE ratio of -60.40.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 13,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $858,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,473,915 shares of company stock valued at $107,801,200 and sold 136,632 shares valued at $9,280,818. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 575.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 47,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 40,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 811.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.