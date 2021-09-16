O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,309 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $66.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

