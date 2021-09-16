Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 1,035 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7,048.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,770,000 after purchasing an additional 230,084 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 95,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,650,000 after purchasing an additional 33,562 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

NYSE FLT opened at $259.83 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.01.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.