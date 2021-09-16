Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,414 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,438 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMW. Barclays raised their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.36.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $141.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.08.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

