Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 65,473 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 116.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,558 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 65,473 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,052,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,610,000 after acquiring an additional 988,298 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,956,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,857,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,805,000 after acquiring an additional 229,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BXS. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

NYSE:BXS opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

