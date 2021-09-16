Klaytn Hits Market Cap of $3.35 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and $95.02 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for $1.34 or 0.00002791 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00074415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00124978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00181388 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,628.70 or 0.07564630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,054.18 or 1.00176960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $426.59 or 0.00889308 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $426.58 or 0.00889267 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,672,616,454 coins and its circulating supply is 2,504,869,437 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

