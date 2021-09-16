VIDT Datalink Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.60 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $47.44 million and $19.60 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00064978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00144208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.66 or 0.00824822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00046718 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

