Methanex Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.55 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.00 million. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Methanex in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Methanex has a 12-month low of $21.73 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 2.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Methanex by 4.5% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,770,000 after buying an additional 633,976 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,712,000 after acquiring an additional 759,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Methanex by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,304,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,255,000 after acquiring an additional 56,438 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Methanex by 16.4% in the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,494,000 after purchasing an additional 129,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Methanex by 723.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 508,299 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is -9.26%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

