Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, raised their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Pentair by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 519,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,377,000 after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNR opened at $77.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

