Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.

FWONA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWONA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Formula One Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FWONA opened at $44.36 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

