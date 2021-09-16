Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

ORCL stock opened at $87.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.44. Oracle has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $244.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

