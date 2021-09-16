Joanne (Joe) Pollard Acquires 7,500 Shares of Endeavour Group Ltd (ASX:EDV) Stock

Endeavour Group Ltd (ASX:EDV) insider Joanne (Joe) Pollard acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.69 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,160.00 ($35,828.57).

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Endeavour Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.45%.

