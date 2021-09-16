Insider Buying: Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Purchases 7,844 Shares of Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 7,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,969.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Forian stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.13. Forian Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Forian by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Forian in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Forian in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Forian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Forian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Forian in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

About Forian

Helix Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates through the following segments: Security and Guarding; Systems Installation; and Software. The Security and Guarding segment provides armed and unarmed guards, monitoring of security alarms and cameras, as well as armed transportation services.

