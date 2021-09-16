Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.74). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LYV. Wolfe Research began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $86.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average of $84.99. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth $88,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

