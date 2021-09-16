Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 3.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,184,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,010 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 77,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 359,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 155,228 shares during the period. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

