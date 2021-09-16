Mesa Laboratories, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $10.15 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Mesa Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $10.15 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $296.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.49 and a 200 day moving average of $263.68. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $308.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 401.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total value of $178,939.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $43,124.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.16, for a total value of $1,413,054.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,169 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,804,000 after buying an additional 114,355 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

