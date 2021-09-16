Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP Buys $16,310.00 in Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP David Fasanella bought 1,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $16,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Fasanella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, David Fasanella bought 1,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $16,540.00.

Shares of NFBK opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $825.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 77,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,284 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 426,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

