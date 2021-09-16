Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cabot in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $5.70 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cabot has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $65.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the second quarter worth $1,070,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 57.9% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 238.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 25.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 440,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 88,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.