Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Linda C. Thomas Purchases 247 Shares of Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Linda C. Thomas bought 247 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.60 per share, with a total value of $10,028.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,150.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $250.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 18.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 92.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

