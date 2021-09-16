Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Linda C. Thomas Purchases 247 Shares of Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Linda C. Thomas bought 247 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.60 per share, with a total value of $10,028.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,150.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $250.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.77.
Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 18.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 92.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.
About Northrim BanCorp
Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.
