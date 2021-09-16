FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI) Insider Robert Fraser Buys 13,400 Shares

FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI) insider Robert Fraser acquired 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.00 ($5.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$93,800.00 ($67,000.00).

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 12th. This is a boost from FFI’s previous Final dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. FFI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

FFI Company Profile

FFI Holdings Limited, a food processing company, engages in the processing, manufacture, packaging, and distribution of food products in Australia. The company operates through Bakery and Investment Property segments. It offers bakers' jams and fruit fillings for use in bakery products, including donuts, tarts, swiss rolls, pastries, sponge cakes, and various post bake applications; fruit mince for use in tarts and slices; patisserie fillings, spreads, and glazes; fresh diced Apple; chocolate and confectionery products; cake icings, toppings, and decoration items; ice creams and desserts; and bacon and other processed meat products.

