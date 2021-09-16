FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI) Insider Robert Fraser Buys 13,400 Shares

FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI) insider Robert Fraser acquired 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.00 ($5.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$93,800.00 ($67,000.00).
The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 12th. This is a boost from FFI’s previous Final dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. FFI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.
FFI Company Profile
Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for FFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.