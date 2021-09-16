Insider Selling: iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $110,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $10.11 on Thursday. iCAD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $253.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 1.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in iCAD by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 3.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 117,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICAD. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.