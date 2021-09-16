Insider Selling: iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $110,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $10.11 on Thursday. iCAD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $253.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19.
iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ICAD. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.
iCAD Company Profile
iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.
