Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Brian F. Hughes Sells 2,193 Shares of Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BSY opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 139.55.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746,202 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 18.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,415 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth about $161,985,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,948,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,193,000 after buying an additional 33,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.61.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

