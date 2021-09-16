$LONDON (LONDON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One $LONDON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. $LONDON has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $9,118.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, $LONDON has traded 63% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00074049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00124598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00181531 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,599.19 or 0.07513156 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,898.45 or 0.99985974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.81 or 0.00890949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002784 BTC.

$LONDON Coin Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

$LONDON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire $LONDON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy $LONDON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

