Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, an increase of 216.9% from the August 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:EDSA opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.71. Edesa Biotech has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDSA. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edesa Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Edesa Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 88.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 51,369 shares during the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

