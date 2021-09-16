Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.11

Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1112 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About Briscoe Group

Briscoe Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of homeware and sporting goods in New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Homeware and Sporting Goods. It operates 88 retail stores, including 46 stores under the Briscoes Homeware brand; 1 store under the Living & Giving brand; and 41 stores under the Rebel Sport brand.

