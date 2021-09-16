The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

The Buckle has decreased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years.

NYSE:BKE opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $50.79.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. Equities research analysts predict that The Buckle will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other The Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $686,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $620,514.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,874,615 over the last ninety days. 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Buckle stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,285 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of The Buckle worth $13,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

