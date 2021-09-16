Fenix Resources Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:FEX)

Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 16.94%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Get Fenix Resources alerts:

In related news, insider Robert (Rob) Brierley 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th.

Fenix Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral tenements in Western Australia. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Iron Ridge project located in Perth. It also explores for vanadium and manganese deposits. The company was formerly known as Emergent Resources Limited.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fenix Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fenix Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.