Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Hold

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.
Genmab A/S stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.