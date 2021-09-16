Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Hold

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after acquiring an additional 222,776 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 721,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,475,000 after acquiring an additional 65,012 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,992,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,351,000 after buying an additional 39,357 shares in the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

