WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

WHF stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 70.65% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.16% of WhiteHorse Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.