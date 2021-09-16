Springfield Properties Plc (SPR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.45 on December 9th

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.45 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Springfield Properties’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SPR opened at GBX 154.90 ($2.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £158.48 million and a PE ratio of 16.14. Springfield Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.25 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 175 ($2.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 158.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 155.34.

In related news, insider Innes Smith sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99), for a total value of £25,080 ($32,767.18).

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two markets, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

