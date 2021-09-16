Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:BGB opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $14.10.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

