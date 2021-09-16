BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on October 7th

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

BRT Apartments has raised its dividend payment by 144.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $19.64 on Thursday. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $357.02 million, a P/E ratio of -38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the second quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities began coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

