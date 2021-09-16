Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 136,096 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,096 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Emerson Electric worth $49,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,304,000 after acquiring an additional 402,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 374,487 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,221,000 after acquiring an additional 528,408 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,132,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,596,000 after acquiring an additional 73,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

EMR opened at $99.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

