Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,210 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 28.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 137,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.46. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

