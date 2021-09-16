Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 23.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,360,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Carvana by 6.8% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 45.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Carvana by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.85.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $329.86 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of -281.93 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.93.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.77, for a total value of $14,638,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,578,253.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,303,434 shares of company stock valued at $426,520,549 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

