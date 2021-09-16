MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,206 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,426,000 after buying an additional 1,071,406 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,997,000 after purchasing an additional 872,538 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 375,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,503,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDU opened at $31.09 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

