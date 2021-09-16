East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,828,000 after purchasing an additional 432,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EWBC stock opened at $73.60 on Thursday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.76.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

EWBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.30.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

