Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 333,399 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.4% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $90,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1,065.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $700,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.93.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $304.82 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

