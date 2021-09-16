Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $69.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MPC. upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $59.57 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $5,326,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $489,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 16.2% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

