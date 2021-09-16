Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LVS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

NYSE LVS opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 70.2% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 5,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 67.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 332.4% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 753,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,702,000 after buying an additional 579,231 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 14.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,135 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 41.0% in the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 21,534 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

