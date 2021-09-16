VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the August 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:ESPO opened at $67.81 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $81.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 644.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter worth $118,000.

