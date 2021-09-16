Research Analysts Offer Predictions for IBEX Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for IBEX in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IBEX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IBEX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.84. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.98 million and a P/E ratio of -47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IBEX during the second quarter worth approximately $760,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in IBEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in IBEX by 3.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IBEX by 288.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IBEX by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

