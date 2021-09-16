Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Upgraded at Bank of America

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Shares of CAR opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.69. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $97.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,669 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 335.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 372.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,160,000 after acquiring an additional 816,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,244,000 after acquiring an additional 646,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,072,000 after acquiring an additional 472,186 shares in the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

