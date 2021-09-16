KeyCorp Weighs in on ABM Industries Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ABM Industries in a report released on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

ABM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

NYSE:ABM opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in ABM Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,306,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.