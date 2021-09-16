CBIZ, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CBIZ in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.90 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.68. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average of $32.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 16.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 23.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

