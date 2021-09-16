Mizuho Trims Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Target Price to $82.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.88% from the company’s previous close.

ES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy stock opened at $85.31 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.26.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,588,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after buying an additional 91,796 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Eversource Energy by 56.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 33,403 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 119.2% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.