Mizuho Trims Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Target Price to $82.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.88% from the company’s previous close.
ES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.
Eversource Energy stock opened at $85.31 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.26.
In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,588,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after buying an additional 91,796 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Eversource Energy by 56.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 33,403 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 119.2% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.
Eversource Energy Company Profile
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
