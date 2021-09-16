Smith Moore & CO. Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,142,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.00. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

