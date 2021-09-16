Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Announce -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to report earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.14). MacroGenics posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. The business had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $27.53 on Monday. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.23.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 1,751.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

