Smith Moore & CO. Has $361,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 36.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.25. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

